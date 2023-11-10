Police to Close Case of Teacher’s Death by Suicide without Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

Police investigating the apparent death by suicide of an elementary school teacher in Seoul in July have decided to wrap up the case without filing any criminal charges.According to the Seocho Police Station on Tuesday, investigators were unable to find circumstances or evidence indicative of a crime pertaining to repeated harassment, assault, intimidation or coercion by parents.The young teacher was found dead at Seo2 Elementary School on July 18, after which allegations arose that she had been struggling to handle parental complaints regarding school violence.The police said they looked into the teacher's phone and mobile app messaging records, tablet, classroom computer, work logs, diary and medical records while questioning 68 people including family, coworkers, acquaintances and parents.They also took into account psychological autopsy results and convened a review panel composed of a forensic pathologist, medical doctors and lawyers.The police concluded that the teacher had likely taken her own life after experiencing stress from teaching, mediating between parents in school violence cases and other administrative duties as well as personal issues, but nothing criminal in nature had transpired.