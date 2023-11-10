Kyodo: Biden-Xi Summit at APEC to Cover Reopening Military Channels

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to agree on a partial restoration of military communication in a summit on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting.This is according to Japan’s Kyodo News citing a source with knowledge of the summit negotiations on Tuesday.Since China cut military communication following a visit to Taiwan last August by the U.S. speaker of the house at the time, Nancy Pelosi, Washington has pushed for the lines to be reopened in order to prevent accidental military clashes between the two countries.U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said during an interview on Sunday that President Biden hopes to rebuild the relationship between the two militaries, suggesting that such a reopening would be a major agenda item of the upcoming meeting between the two leaders.Biden and Xi will hold talks for the first time in a year at the conference in San Francisco on Wednesday amid signs that the two major economies are seeking to ease tensions.