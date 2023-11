Photo : YONHAP News

An audit has found hundreds of public officials as high up as executives were involved in illegalities related to renewable energy projects during the Moon Jae-in administration.The Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) released its findings on Tuesday, confirming that around 250 executives and employees of public institutions, including Korea Electric Power Corporation, were found to be involved in such activities.Investigators found cases of preferential treatment on false pretenses for public officials in solar power generation projects, while officials from the energy ministry extended unfair benefits to certain solar power companies.The report also confirmed that 64 local government officials participated in solar power projects without authorization.The announcement comes after a governmental request back in August for the prosecution to investigate hundreds of people for their alleged illegal activities.