Biden, Xi Set to Hold Summit in San Francisco

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on Wednesday in San Francisco on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.It will be their first face-to-face meeting since a summit on the sidelines of the G20 in Bali, Indonesia last fall.A senior White House official said last week that the upcoming summit will broadly address U.S.-China relations as well as global issues, including trade conflicts and the wars in Israel and Ukraine.Restoring military-to-military communication between the two countries and military cooperation between North Korea and Russia are also among the agenda items.The official said that in the summit, President Biden will convey the U.S.’ concerns that North Korea could provide weapons to Russia and receive specific military technologies in return. Biden will call for China to play a role regarding the matter.Biden will also underscore the U.S. desire for China to use its influence on Iran to prevent the spread of the Israel-Hamas conflict to other regions of the Middle East.