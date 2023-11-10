Yoon to Depart for US to Attend APEC Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will depart for San Francisco on Wednesday to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.According to the top office, the president's itinerary includes an initial meeting with South Korean residents in San Francisco on Wednesday. Following this, he will deliver a keynote speech at the APEC CEO Summit and then attend the welcome reception for the APEC summit. Additionally, he plans to meet with Korean youth in the high-tech industry on the first day of the trip.On Thursday, President Yoon will attend the APEC summit. Under the theme of “Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All," Yoon and other world leaders will discuss ways to deal with the climate crisis and other issues.President Yoon is also scheduled to attend a summit of the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) on the sidelines of the APEC summit.The presidential office said that the IPEF summit will assess progress in negotiations and discuss specific plans for cooperation.On Friday, Yoon and other participants of the APEC summit will attend a “Retreat” session, which is aimed at fostering free and open exchanges without the constraints of formalities.President Yoon will then visit Stanford University for a roundtable on technological cooperation alongside Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.There is also speculation that a summit between Yoon and Chinese President Xi Jinping could take place on the margins of the APEC summit.