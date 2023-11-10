KCNA: N. Korea Tested New Solid-Fuel Engine for IRBM

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s state media revealed on Wednesday that the regime recently carried out tests on newly developed solid-fuel engines for intermediate-range ballistic missiles.According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), North Korea has developed new high-thrust solid-fuel engines for intermediate ballistic missiles and that the first ground jet tests for the first-stage engine was conducted successfully on Saturday, followed by a successful test of the second-stage engine on Tuesday.The KCNA said very satisfactory results were achieved in the tests, reaffirming the reliability and stability of the North's high-thrust solid-fuel engine design and manufacturing technology.The report added that the tests were aimed at evaluating the technical characteristics of the new engines for intermediate ballistic missiles.The North’s Missile General Bureau described the tests as an essential process to further enhance the strategic offensive power of the country’s armed forces amid the grave security environment.