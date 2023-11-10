Lumpy Skin Disease Cases Rise to 97

Photo : KBS News

The number of cattle farms with confirmed lumpy skin disease (LSD) infections has risen to 97 as of Wednesday morning.According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, two new infections were reported in Gochang, North Jeolla Province, bringing the total to 97 cases in 31 cities and counties. Tests remain underway for one additional suspected case.Following the nationwide vaccination of cattle for the disease, which was completed last Friday, quarantine authorities decided to cull only infected cows from Monday.However, authorities are still culling all cows at affected farms in Seosan and Dangjin in South Chungcheong Province, Chungju in North Chungcheong and Gochang in North Jeolla due to continued reports of new infections in the regions.LSD is a virus transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as flies and mosquitoes, causing fever and skin nodules in infected cattle. It does not affect humans.