Photo : YONHAP News

Students taking this year's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) on Thursday are set to convene for a preliminary assembly on Wednesday to receive detailed information about the exam.Test takers have been instructed to visit their testing sites on Wednesday to check the location, and to receive their admission ticket and test-taking instructions for the exam known as "suneung" in Korean.Test takers who misplace their admission ticket may have it reissued if they visit the testing site before 8 a.m. on Thursday, with their photo.A total of 504-thousand-588 students are expected to take the CSAT this year at some 13-hundred test sites nationwide.Meanwhile, the Education Broadcasting System will broadcast an analysis of the CSAT questions on Thursday.