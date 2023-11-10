Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US, Japan Hold Talks on APEC Margins

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea, the United States and Japan held talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit in San Francisco on Tuesday.Foreign Minister Park Jin, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa sat down for a trilateral meeting on Tuesday, following their brief talks two months earlier on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York.In the meeting, the top diplomats reviewed the implementation of agreements reached by their leaders during their Camp David summit in August and discussed cooperation on North Korea related issues.The foreign ministers also shared information and discussed joint responses regarding North Korea’s arms transfers to Russia following the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in September.In addition, the trio exchanged opinions on agenda items for the upcoming summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, scheduled for Wednesday in San Francisco.They also discussed regional and global affairs, including the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.