Photo : YONHAP News

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant claimed on Tuesday that Israeli forces have taken control of the entire area in the northern Gaza Strip.Gallant said in a news conference on Tuesday that Israeli forces are in control of the region, especially the ground area of Gaza City.The defense chief added that he approved the Israeli military’s continued advancement, warning that there will be no safe place for Hamas until the Israeli army fulfills its objectives and brings back the hostages held by the Palestinian militants.Previously, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that they had captured several significant locations in Gaza, including the Hamas parliament, the government complex, and the so-called governor’s house, which housed offices for Hamas' military wing, police, and intelligence division.Israel also captured the al-Shati camp in Gaza, a key Hamas stronghold.