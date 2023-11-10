Supreme Court Chief Nominee Aims to Consult Judiciary Members on Pending Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

Supreme Court chief justice nominee Jo Hee-de expressed his intent to exchange views with members of the judiciary regarding delayed trials and other court administrative issues to seek resolution.He made the remarks during a parliamentary confirmation hearing on Wednesday when asked about his plans on improving court administration during his expected tenure of three and a half years. Jo added that although he lacks experience, he has faith in members of the judiciary.The nominee said he believes that they would be able to resolve each issue by candidly exchanging views within the judiciary, rather than unilaterally pushing ahead in handling administrative affairs as the chief justice .Regarding the current vacuum in leadership at both the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court, Jo said he has faith that the National Assembly will swiftly proceed with his confirmation process.When questioned about his past rulings that were criticized for lacking gender sensitivity, the nominee said he had conducted trials in accordance with principles under the Constitution and the Criminal Procedure Act, adding that he is willing to provide further explanations if necessary.President Yoon Suk Yeol nominated Jo on November 8 after the withdrawal of the previous nominee, Lee Gyun-ryong, amidst various allegations. Former Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su's six-year term had ended on September 24.