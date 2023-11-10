Menu Content

N. Korea, Russia Hold Meeting on Cooperation in Trade, Science

Written: 2023-11-15 12:20:51Updated: 2023-11-15 12:21:20

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea and Russia have convened the tenth session of their bilateral Committee for Cooperation in Trade, Economy, Science and Technology in Pyongyang.

According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday, working-level officials from the two sides were seriously discussing "practical issues of realizing cooperation in various fields to be reflected in the protocol of the meeting.”

The news agency said the Russian delegation had arrived in Pyongyang the previous day.

At the meeting, the North's chief delegate and external economic relations minister Yun Jong-ho expressed gratitude for Russia's active efforts to implement what was agreed on by the leaders of the two countries in September.

Yun said Pyongyang seeks to reinforce contact and cooperation with Moscow to "further revitalize the bilateral relations in all fields and develop them” to a new level.
 
Russian chief delegate and natural resources minister Alexander Kozlov said Moscow is "desirous of developing substantial cooperation in accordance with the agreements reached during the summit."

Last month, an official from South Korea's unification ministry forecast the agenda at the meeting to include food aid and two-way economic distribution cooperation as well as the North's dispatch of laborers to Russia.
