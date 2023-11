Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo met with representatives from 50 countries in Paris this week in a final diplomatic campaign to promote Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.According to the Prime Minister's Office, Han met with 61 representatives of member states of the Bureau International des Expositions(BIE) on Monday, where he emphasized that the Busan Expo will realize the true value of international solidarity.Seeking their support, the prime minister said Seoul plans on making the 2030 Busan Expo a platform for the development of resolutions to humanity's shared challenges of climate change, digitization, and inequality.Member states of the BIE are set to decide on the 2030 World Expo host city among Busan, Riyadh and Rome on November 28 in Paris.Han also appealed to envoys to UNESCO, soliciting support for South Korea's bid to win a seat on the World Heritage Committee on November 22.