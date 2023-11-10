Seoul Mayor Recommends Buffer Period in 'Mega City Seoul' Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City Mayor Oh Se-hoon has proposed a gradual plan allowing a "buffer period" for the incorporation of Gyeonggi provincial cities into Seoul as part of the ruling People Power Party's(PPP) "Mega City Seoul” vision.At a meeting on Wednesday with the head of the PPP’s committee on the project, Rep. Cho Kyoung-tae, Oh called for a six to ten-year period to guarantee the autonomy and financial neutrality of the cities in order to mitigate disadvantages to regional residents.The Seoul mayor said the amalgamation should improve the quality of life for citizens, reinforce Seoul's municipal competitiveness, and contribute to balanced development for national competitiveness.Oh also requested a related special law to address concerns over the fact that Seoul is not eligible for general state subsidies that are provided to other municipalities.Cho welcomed Oh's proposal of a "buffer period," as well as the establishment of a consultative body with relevant municipalities.The PPP panel is set to meet with party chief Kim Gi-hyeon on Thursday for an exchange of views, while Oh will do so in a meeting with Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Dong-yeon and Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok.