Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties both criticized Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) chairman nominee Kim Myung-soo over a number of controversies in a defense committee meeting on Wednesday.Lawmakers of both the ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party at the committee's personnel hearing slammed Kim for trading stocks during working hours and visiting a golf course after North Korea launched a missile last March.The nominee acknowledged both instances and apologized for his inappropriate behavior.Kim was also questioned over allegations that his child engaged in bullying at school, prompting another apology for lacking awareness of the situation earlier.If appointed as the JCS chief, Kim would become the first Navy officer in ten years to hold the position.