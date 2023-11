Photo : YONHAP News

Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) chair nominee Kim Myung-soo said commanders must take responsibility for the death of a Marine who was swept away during a search and rescue operation after monsoon rains in July.During his confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Kim stressed that the military must offer words of consolation to the bereaved family of Lance Corporal Chae Su-geun, but added that it is inappropriate to speak about the case in detail because the investigation is still under way.The nominee was grilled over the incident and the subsequent lack of disciplinary action against anyone in command at the time.In July of this year, Chae was swept away by the rapids in the Naeseong stream in Yecheon County, 161 kilometers southeast of Seoul, after he was deployed for search operations.Public criticism arose after it was revealed that troops mobilized for the search and rescue operations were not ordered to wear life vests.