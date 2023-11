Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin promoted Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in a meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) Summit in San Francisco.In the Joint Ministerial Meeting on Foreign Affairs and Trade chaired by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Park appealed for support from the member countries at the summit, mentioning that the first APEC Summit hosted by South Korea was in the city of Busan in 2005.He said Busan’s hosting of the World Expo is in line with the vision of “sustainable and inclusive growth” pursued by APEC.The minister emphasized that the Busan World Expo would be the best place to discuss global solutions in response to complex crises such as climate change, the digital gap and deepening inequality.Park also stressed the promotion of digital connectivity as a necessity in bridging the digital gap in the region and achieving inclusive growth.