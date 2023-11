Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States conducted joint air drills on Wednesday involving two U.S. B-52H strategic bombers over the West Sea.According to the defense ministry, F-35A and F-15K from South Korea’s military joined the U.S.’ F-35B and F-16 fighter jets to escort the nuclear-capable bombers during the drills in the latest show of force against North Korea.The latest joint exercise also marked a return to the Korean Peninsula for the key U.S. military asset less than a month after its first-ever landing at a South Korean air base on October 17 and the seventh combined air drill involving a B-52H.The allies have staged twelve such exercises this year with U.S. strategic bombers, including the B-1B bomber.