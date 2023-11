Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in the United States on Tuesday, local time, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) Summit and sideline talks with U.S. President Joe Biden.Xi will hold his second face-to-face talks with Biden on Wednesday to discuss ways to stabilize relations between the two countries, with Japan’s Kyodo News earlier this week reporting that they will talk about a partial resumption of military communication during their meeting.The Chinese president is also expected to meet with American business figures during his visit.This marks his first trip to the U.S. in six years after making a visit during the Trump administration.