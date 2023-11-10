Menu Content

Politics

Top Office Actively Seeking Young Talent for Pre-Election Reshuffle

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office is on the lookout for young talent in preparation for a large-scale personnel overhaul expected ahead of next year's general elections.

According to Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday, an official at the top office said the president has emphasized expanding the scope of the talent pool for personnel appointments, with a recent instruction to increase the pool’s ratio of women born in the 1970s and are in their 40s.
 
Among the 19 current Cabinet ministers, only three are women – environment minister Han Wha-jin, gender equality minister Kim Hyun-sook and SMEs minister Lee Young – none of whom are in their 40s, while only one of the six senior presidential secretaries, press affairs secretary Kim Eun-hye, is female.

Among the Cabinet and the presidential office, justice minister Han Dong-hoon and press secretary Kim were born in the 1970s, although both have entered their 50s.

Ahead of an expected exodus of a number of presidential officials and Cabinet members to toss their hats into the ring for the elections in April, presidential secretary for unification Kim Soo-kyung is speculated to likely be tapped as spokesperson.

Deputy spokesperson Choi Ji-hyeon is also a favorite for promotion to secretary for new media. Both Kim and Choi are women in their 40s.
