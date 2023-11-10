S. Korea Meets UNSC Permanent Members ahead of Term Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has engaged in meetings with permanent member states on the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) ahead of its two-year nonpermanent membership which starts next year.The foreign ministry said on Wednesday that diplomatic officials from South Korea and France held a UNSC consultation in Seoul the previous day to discuss peacekeeping and peace-building, women, cyber security, and climate and security, anticipated to arise during the Council term.There was also an exchange of views on North Korea, the Israel-Hamas conflict, and an ongoing humanitarian crisis in Africa's central Sahel region of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.Last week, a delegation from the United Kingdom visited Seoul for a UNSC consultation, where the British side shared the country's experiences sitting on the Council and promised to cooperate to ensure that South Korea's term is successful.In late October, officials from the United States held working-level consultations with South Korean officials in Seoul.