US Tentatively Approves Sale of Sidewinder Missiles to S. Korea

The U.S. government has tentatively approved the sale of air-to-air missiles to South Korea.The Defense Security Cooperation Agency(DSCA) under the Pentagon said on Wednesday that the State Department approved a government-to-government Foreign Military Sale of AIM-9X Block II and Block II+ Sidewinder missiles and related equipment worth 52-point-one million dollars.The sale is subject to approval from the U.S. Congress.South Korea has requested to purchase 42 AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II+ tactical missiles and ten AIM-9X Sidewinder Captive Air training missiles, among others.The DSCA said the proposed sale “will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific region.”It added that the deal will improve South Korea’s capacity to respond to present and future threats while further boosting interoperability with the U.S. and other allies.The agency assessed that South Korea will be able to introduce the materiel into its military without difficulty, adding that the proposed sale “will not alter the basic military balance in the region.”