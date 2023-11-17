Israel Shows ‘Evidence’ Hamas Used Al-Shifa Hospital as Command Post

Photo : YONHAP News

Israel says evidence has been found that Hamas was using Gaza's largest hospital as a command center.The Israel Defense Forces(IDF) posted a video of the MRI wing of the Al-Shifa Hospital stockpiled with rifles, grenades, ammunition and protective vests with the militant group’s logo.In the video, IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said the items "totally confirm, without any doubt, that Hamas systematically uses hospitals in their military operations in violation of international law.''Another IDF spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Hamas’ military uniforms were found in the hall of the hospital, which he said is proof that terrorists made their way out of the hospital disguised as civilians.The hospital, in the center of Gaza City, has become the focal point of the ongoing war in its second month, with Israel claiming that the militants are using civilians as human shields by concealing military assets in the facility and other hospitals, which the group has denied.