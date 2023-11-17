Menu Content

Politics

FMs of S. Korea, Japan Agree to Respond Together to Global Issues

Written: 2023-11-16 10:12:59Updated: 2023-11-16 10:14:45

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and Japan discussed cooperation in a meeting on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in San Francisco.

According to Seoul's foreign ministry on Thursday, minister Park Jin had a breakfast meeting with his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa on Wednesday, local time.

The ministers discussed bilateral issues of mutual concern, while agreeing to cooperate on responses to global issues such as North Korea's nuclear program, the war in Ukraine, and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Park and Kamikawa welcomed the two sides' vice-ministerial diplomatic strategic dialogue that resumed last month after a nine-year hiatus, agreeing to vitalize diplomatic exchanges at every level.

They also agreed to continue consultations for a trilateral ministerial meeting involving China to be held as soon as possible.

Japan's Kyodo News reported earlier that President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to hold summit talks in San Francisco on Thursday, local time.
