Politics

DP Task Force to Submit Motions to Impeach 4 Prosecutors

Written: 2023-11-16 11:39:05Updated: 2023-11-16 11:41:39

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) task force on crimes involving prosecutors said it will submit a parliamentary motion to impeach four incumbent prosecutors as early as next week.

The task force said on Thursday that it is seeking to impeach Son Jun-seong, Im Hong-seok and Lee Hee-dong for their alleged involvement in inciting an opposition lawmaker to file criminal complaints against figures close to the then-ruling DP ahead of the 2020 general elections.

The removal of Lee Jeong-seop is sought for allegedly abusing his authority for personal benefit.

The DP’s task force chief, DP Rep. Kim Yong-min, criticized parliamentary speaker Kim Jin-pyo for neglecting his duty by refusing to reschedule a plenary session to vote on the party’s earlier motion to impeach Son and Lee Jeong-seop after the previous session ended prior to voting.

Task force members also slammed justice minister Han Dong-hoon for mentioning the dissolution of a political party, with its chief hinting that the party may seek impeachment against the minister in the future.
