UNSC Passes 1st Israel-Hamas War Res. Urging Humanitarian Pauses

The United Nations Security Council(UNSC) adopted its first resolution since the outbreak of a war between Israel and Hamas calling for "urgent and extended humanitarian pauses" in Gaza to assist Palestinian civilians.Twelve out of 15 Council members voted in favor on Wednesday, with three abstentions from permanent members the United States, the United Kingdom and Russia.Aside from humanitarian pauses for a "sufficient number of days" to deliver water, electricity, fuel, food and medical supplies into Gaza, the resolution calls for "the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups."It also demands that "all parties comply with their obligations under international law, notably with regard to the protection of civilians, especially children."The U.S. and Britain abstained due to the omission from the resolution of any condemnation of Hamas for carrying out the October 7 surprise attacks in Israel, while Russia did so because the resolution did not demand a humanitarian ceasefire.In a statement after the vote, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan said the resolution is "disconnected from reality and is meaningless."He criticized the UNSC for failing to include a denouncement of Hamas, claiming that the militants were deliberately aggravating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza in a bid to incite the UN to pressure Israel to end its military operations.