Biden: US Committed to Korean Peninsula’s Total Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden emphasized Washington's commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the defense of allied nations in the Indo-Pacific during summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.According to a readout issued by the White House on Thursday, Biden stressed the U.S.’ enduring commitment to the complete denuclearization of the peninsula and maintaining peace and stability in the waters of the region.The U.S. president reaffirmed Washington's ironclad commitment to defending its Indo-Pacific allies in a reference to South Korea, Japan and the Philippines while expressing support for a free and open region that is connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient.An over four-hour-long discussion between Biden and Xi covered a wide range of issues, such as the two sides agreeing to restore military communication, Taiwan, U.S. export controls on China, the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and tackling the fentanyl crisis.