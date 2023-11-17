PPP’s ‘Mega Seoul’ Committee to Table Bill on Incorporating Gimpo

Photo : YONHAP News

The special committee of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) overseeing its ambitious so-called “Mega Seoul” project is set to propose a bill to change the jurisdictions of Gyeonggi Province and Seoul Thursday afternoon.Chairman of the special committee Rep. Cho Kyoung-tae told reporters that the special bill will focus only on the satellite city of Gimpo for now.Regarding the incorporating process, Cho said that the committee plans to carry out the integration over a set period of time, adding that there will be a buffer period to reduce administrative and financial disadvantages for the Gyeonggi provincial city.For other cities adjacent to Seoul that are in the discussion for possible incorporation with Gimpo, the committee chair said that such a move for cities like Guri will be difficult due to the legislative complexity resulting from Gimpo’s special provisions for rural areas.He added that consultations with the Seoul Metropolitan Government are necessary but no such talks about Guri have yet been held.