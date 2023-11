Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Apple CEO Tim Cook in San Francisco on Wednesday.The president met with the executive for the first time while in the U.S. for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) Summit as part of a separate itinerary as Cook did not attend the APEC CEOs Summit.Also present in the meeting were Foreign Minister Park Jin, Senior Secretary for Economic Affairs Choi Sang-mok, Senior Secretary for Public Relations Kim Eun-hye, Secretary for Science and Technology Choi Won-ho and Secretary for Industrial Policy Park Sung-taek.Cook was joined by Apple’s vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, Lisa Jackson, and vice president of global policy Nick Ammann at the meeting.