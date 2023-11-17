2023 Development Cooperation Week to Kick off as ODA Budget Rises

​The government will hold the “2023 Development Cooperation Week” to commemorate South Korea’s inclusion in the Development Assistance Committee(DAC) of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.According to the Office for Government Policy Coordination on Thursday, Seoul joined the DAC on November 25, 2009 and has been holding commemorative events every year with the Development Cooperation Week since 2010.This year’s event will run from November 20 to 24 under the theme of “Sharing for the Future with Korea-Global Value+Together with the People.”In particular, the government expanded the Official Development Assistance(ODA) budget for next year to six-point-five trillion won, or over five billion U.S. dollars, for a 44 percent increase from the previous year.This week, various events will be held in Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, including a ceremony commemorating Development Cooperation Day.