Biden, Xi Work to Find Common Ground in Summit on APEC Margins

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for the first time in a year on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in California on Wednesday. Both leaders made an effort to thaw chilly ties in pursuit of stability amid global turmoil.Tom McCarthy brings us the details of the summit.Report: The presidents of the United States and China sought to repair bilateral ties in their first summit in a year on Wednesday.In a press conference after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in San Francisco, U.S. President Joe Biden said that the two had found common ground despite increasing tensions between their nations.[Sound bite: US President Joe Biden]“I reiterated what I’ve said since I’ve become president, what every previous president of late has said, that we maintain the agreement that there is a one-China policy and that I’m not going to change that.”Biden’s comments reflect Xi’s call in the summit on the U.S. to make tangible efforts to honor its commitment to refrain from supporting Taiwanese independence and to support China’s peaceful reunification, with Xi offering assurances that no military action will be taken in the next several years.[Sound bite: US President Joe Biden]“I also stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits. It’s clear we object to Beijing’s non-market economic practices and disadvantages – that disadvantage American businesses and workers. And that we’ll continue to address them.”Such policies by Beijing led to Biden reportedly telling Xi that Washington’s export controls, investment screening, and unilateral sanctions will remain in place in the interest of national security despite the Chinese leader’s assertion that they harm his country’s legitimate business interests.The White House said after the meeting that the two also discussed the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula as well as the fentanyl crisis, with China pledging to crack down on the manufacture of the base ingredient that makes its way to the U.S.Tom McCarthy, KBS World Radio News.