Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has nominated Daejeon High Court Chief Justice Cheong Hyung-sik as candidate to succeed former Constitutional Chief Justice Yoo Nam-seok.According to presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki on Thursday, Jung has also served as chief justice at the Seoul High Court and Suwon High Court over the last 35 years, earning a reputation for unwavering legal principles and fair trials.Kim added that Jung has been faithful to the principles of court administration while serving as the chief justice of the Daejeon High Court, as well as the chief justice of the Seoul Bankruptcy Court.He further praised the candidate as the perfect person to serve as a Constitutional Court judge, due to his qualities, virtues and reputation within the legal community.