Photo : YONHAP News

Four main opposition Democratic Party(DP) lawmakers known for their opposition to leader Lee Jae-myung have vowed to revamp the party.The group of four DP lawmakers, Reps. Kim Jong-min, Yoon Young-chan, Lee Won-wook and Cho Eung-cheon, held a press conference at the National Assembly on Thursday to launch their so-called “Principles and Common Sense” platform.The lawmakers rejected the label of the “anti-Lee Jae-myung group” as they stressed that they have simply attempted to push for political innovation, calling on the DP to make internal changes and suggesting a restoration of morality, democracy within the party and visionary politics.However, they also called on the DP to stop being a “bulletproof party” that mobilizes to shield Lee from the outcome of his legal issues.