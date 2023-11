Photo : YONHAP News

The nationwide rain will stop in most regions by nighttime and give way to another cold wave beginning Friday.Friday’s forecast includes rain and snow in most parts of the country by the afternoon, starting with the southern regions of Gyeonggi Province, Chungcheong Province and the Jeolla provinces in the early morning.Two to seven centimeters of snow is expected in inland regions of North Chungcheong Province and North Jeolla Province, with ten centimeters possible in some areas.Friday’s morning temperatures will be significantly lower than Thursday’s, with the mercury ranging from minus three degrees to minus seven degrees across the country, including minus one degree in Seoul.Daytime temperatures will also be lower than today, ranging from two to 12 degrees nationwide.