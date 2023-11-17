aT: Kimjang to Cost Less than 200-thousand Won This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation(aT) has estimated that the price of making kimchi on the occasion of kimjang, or kimchi-making season, slipped more than ten percent compared to last year.The agency said Thursday that the price of 20 napa cabbages, the key ingredient of kimchi, stood at 193-thousand-106 won as of Monday, down more than eleven percent from a week ago and an on-year decline of nearly eleven percent.The agency inspected the prices of 14 key ingredients used in making the Korean staple dish at 16 traditional markets and 34 large retailers across the country.An agency official said the burden surrounding kimjang has declined with expanded shipment of key ingredients, including napa cabbage and radish, and thanks to the government’s support in offering discounts in farm products.Compared to a year ago, the retail price of napa cabbage slipped 12 percent and of radish more than 41 percent.