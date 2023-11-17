PPP Chief: Not Desirable to Mention President When Discussing Party Affairs

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) chairman Kim Gi-hyeon says it is not desirable to mention the president, who is not intervening in party affairs, when discussing issues faced by the party.Kim was speaking to reporters at the National Assembly on Thursday when asked to comment on the head of the party’s innovation committee Ihn Yo-han's remarks from earlier on Wednesday that there was a signal from close aides of President Yoon Suk Yeol that the committee actively pursue what is necessary for the party.On rumors that the innovation committee will dissolve early, Kim said it is not appropriate for him to comment on matters discussed within the committee.On the committee’s call for the party leadership to run for tougher districts in the capital area or to not run at all in next year’s general elections, Kim said the conduct of a party leader is to be decided by the party leader.The innovation committee did not issue a public response to Kim’s remark but one of its members, Kim Kyung-jin, said in a statement released to the media that in order for the party to gain the public’s trust, it is desirable for the committee and party leadership to work in unison.