PPP to Exclude Sex, Drugs, DUI Offenders from Party Nomination for General Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

The general elections planning committee for the ruling People Power Party(PPP) has decided to exclude from party nominations candidates who allegedly committed sex crimes, or those involved in drunk driving or corruption regarding their children’s college admission or employment, and drug offenses.Bae Joon-young, member of the committee and head of PPP's strategic planning, spoke to reporters after a meeting on Thursday, saying that the committee has designated those offenses as the “new four evils,” and that the body will strictly abide by the set guidelines when tapping candidates for the upcoming general election in April next yearMeanwhile, PPP’s innovation committee is apparently considering excluding the top office’s staff from party nomination for the general elections.A committee official told Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency on Thursday that the committee will likely include matters related to party nomination in its reformagenda, adding that a final decision will be made on Friday.The committee reportedly is focusing on leaving no room for controversy over fairness which could emerge in the process of nominating members of the presidential office’s staff as candidates for the general elections.Observers believe that the committee is aiming to downplay concerns that officials of the top office will be granted party nomination as committee head, Ihn Yo-has, has requested the party leadership to run for tougher districts in the capital area or to not run at all in next year’s race.