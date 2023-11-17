Yoon, Kishida Vow to Deepen Ties in Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said that consultation bodies between the governments of South Korea and Japan have been fully restored.President Yoon presented the assessment in a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco.Yoon said that he is pleased to have the seventh summit with Kishida this year, cementing trust between the two nations and continuing the positive trend of Seoul-Tokyo relations.Yoon said that bilateral cooperation has heightened with the reactivation of exchanges at each level, including at the summit level, this year, noting the full restoration of consultation bodies between their governments with the resumption of a series of security policy, economic security and vice foreign ministerial talks.President Yoon pledged to work together with Kishida to ensure the two nations maintain close communication in each sector, including high-level economic consultation.Kishida also noted they were meeting for the seventh time this year and expressed gratitude for Seoul’s support for evacuating Japanese nationals from Israel.The Japanese prime minister hoped that he and Yoon will further advance efforts to seek cooperation in various areas, including politics, security guarantees, the economy and culture.