Pentagon Official: Revision of Security Document Focuses on Tailored Extended Deterrence

The U.S. Department of Defense said on Thursday that the latest revision of a South Korean and the U.S. key security document was aimed at ensuring the tailored extended deterrence strategy against North Korea.Mara Karlin, who acts as deputy undersecretary of defense for policy, made the remarks at the 55th Security Consultative Meeting(SCM) that took place in Seoul on Monday.In the meeting, Defense Minister Shin Won-sik and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin signed the revised document of the "tailored deterrence strategy" or TDS, marking the first revision since it was adopted in 2013.Karlin said that the latest SCM meeting was part of regular bilateral dialogue between the allies, and focused on the importance of extended deterrence, making sure that that is "tailored."The revised TDS includes a plan to utilize all capabilities of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, including U.S. nuclear capabilities, in preparation for North Korea's possible use of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction.Carlin said that TDS addresses the threats that South Korea and the United States are facing in the region and the SCM session builds on the trilateral summit between the leaders of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan at Camp David in August.