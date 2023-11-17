S. Korea, US Agree to Enhance Cooperation in Disaster Response, Safety

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s interior ministry and the U.S. federal government have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in disaster response and safety.Interior and safety minister Lee Sang-min held talks with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday in Washington to discuss their national safety system and mutual cooperation in responses to climate crisis and disasters.In the meeting, Lee outlined Seoul’s reforms on responses to climate crisis and disasters and its move to include a nuclear warning in the country’s civil defense warnings to respond to nuclear threats from North Korea.The U.S. secretary also explained the climate change response strategy established by the homeland security department.Minister Lee then met with Erik Hooks, deputy administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and exchanged notable cases and experiences in disaster management.Lee said that South Korea will further enhance cooperative relations with the U.S. federal government through administrative cooperation.