Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol had a friendly exchange with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) Summit in San Francisco on Thursday.According to the presidential office on Friday, the leaders shook hands and had about a minute-long conversation, with the details yet to be disclosed.While Seoul and Beijing are consulting on a leaders' summit on the margins of the multilateral forum, the meeting has yet to be finalized.Leaders from South Korea, the United States and Japan are expected to gather for a trilateral meeting on Thursday, local time, for the first gathering since they met at the U.S. presidential retreat of Camp David in August.