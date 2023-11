Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea, the United States and Japan met for a photo op on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) Summit in San Francisco.President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday gathered at Moscone Center, where the APEC forum is taking place, to pose for cameras in front of their respective national flags.The leaders, who held summit talks at the U.S. presidential retreat of Camp David just three months prior, then left the venue without further discussions.They previously met for a photo op and a brief exchange in May on the margins of the Group of Seven Summit in Hiroshima, Japan.