Photo : YONHAP News

​The ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the government have decided to push for the enactment of a special law to end dog meat consumption within the year.PPP Rep. Yu Eui-dong, who chairs the parliamentary policy committee, announced the plan in a press briefing on Friday, which will prohibit the breeding, slaughter, distribution and sales of dogs for human consumption.The plan calls for full implementation in 2027 after a three-year grace period in consideration of the burden imposed by restaurant closures, with support to be provided to farms, slaughterhouses, distribution companies and restaurants forced to cease operations.According to government statistics, there are currently around one-thousand-150 farms, 34 slaughterhouses, 219 distribution companies and one-thousand-600 restaurants for dog meat.