Photo : YONHAP News

The government has announced its intent to prepare countermeasures against “shrinkflation” as the quantity of products declines while prices remain the same.According to First Vice Finance Minister Kim Byung-hwan, an emergency vice-ministerial meeting on Friday addressed the issue as the government acknowledged that the trend is a grave concern that can undermine consumer confidence.Kim added that the government will conduct a survey of major daily necessities by the end of November and establish a center to receive reports of such instances.The vice minister also announced detailed price measures, including reduced tariffs next year for items like dyes, raw silk, potatoes and modified starch.