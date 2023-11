Photo : YONHAP News

The government’s one-stop service portal, Government24, came to a full stop on Friday, virtually halting the issuance of civil documents by public agencies.The portal said on its website at 2 p.m. Friday that it was tentatively suspending services due to a network malfunction of the National Information Resources Service.It added that measures will swiftly be taken to normalize services.The suspension came after the administrative computer network exclusively used by public officials called “Saeol” suffered errors due to problems in user authentication at around 10 a.m. Friday, prompting most local governments to delay or suspend the issuance of official documents.