Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul saw the first snow of the fall season on Friday, 12 days earlier than last year.The season’s first snow was also detected in Incheon, Suwon and on Baengnyeong Island in Gyeonggi Province and in Hongseong, South Chungcheong Province on Friday.Compared to last year, Incheon, Baengnyeong Island and Hongseong saw the first snow 12 days earlier while Suwon witnessed it 16 days earlier.More regions are also set to see their first snow on Friday as clouds that formed in the central part of the Yellow Sea are moving eastward toward inland areas at 40 kilometers per hour, with the inland regions of the Chungcheong provinces and North Jeolla Province set to see large snowfall from the late afternoon.The day of the first snow in Seoul is declared upon detection by observatory in the Seoul Weather Station.