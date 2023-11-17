PPP Innovation Committee Advises Exclusion of Strategic Nominations

Photo : YONHAP News

The innovation committee of the ruling People Power Party has rolled out a reform plan to fundamentally exclude strategic party nominations for all constituencies in next year’s general elections.In a briefing on Friday, the committee unveiled the plan as part of its pursuit of fair competition through a bottom-up nomination process following a meeting at the party headquarters.The committee emphasized that no exceptions will be made for figures from the presidential office, making clear that they would have to compete fairly for the nomination just like any other candidate.The committee was quick to add, however, that it would be up to the party’s committee on nomination management to decide on the method of bottom-up nomination and the ratio of ordinary citizens to party members for public surveys conducted as part of the selection process.The committee also called on the party to set up a strict cut-off standard for candidates, while proposing the exclusion of figures who have caused social controversy, damaged the party’s reputation or were slapped with prison sentences.