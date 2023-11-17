Finance Ministry: Economy Slowly Showing Signs of Recovery

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has assessed that the nation’s economy is slowly showing signs of recovery.In the November "Green Book" economic report released on Friday, the finance ministry said signs of recovery are steadily surfacing thanks to growth in manufacturers’ production and exports as well as continued improvement in indices related to service industries and employment.The latest report mentioned the word “recovery” for the first time since the word “slowdown” began to appear consistently to describe the economy last June.Since August, the Green Book has asserted that the slowdown in the nation’s economy was steadily easing.The report underlined that growth in manufacturing output and exports led the uptick, citing a one-point-nine-percent climb in the production index of manufacturers had climbed in September compared to August while exports jumped more than five percent last month on-year to stand at more than 55 billion dollars.