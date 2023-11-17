Menu Content

Pres. Yoon Attends APEC Gala Dinner with First Lady

Written: 2023-11-17 18:33:12Updated: 2023-11-17 18:35:44

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol attended a gala dinner for heads of delegations at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) Summit in San Francisco on Thursday together with First Lady Kim Keon-hee. 

According to Yoon’s senior press secretary, Kim Eun-hye, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seated next to the first couple on one side and Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on the other at a long table that accommodated world leaders.  

Sitting across the first couple were U.S. President Joe Biden and Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.  

According to the spokesperson, Biden told Thavisin of the time Yoon sang “American Pie” during a White House state dinner in April, praising his performance of a wonderful song.  

Ahead of the gala, Yoon and Kim met with the first couples of Mexico and Vietnam, during which Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressed gratitude for Yoon’s words of consolation delivered when Mexico suffered hurricane damage.  

Meanwhile, First Lady Kim congratulated Boluarte on Peru assuming the leadership of APEC next year, with Boluarte responding with an invitation to Kim to visit her country.
