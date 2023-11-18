Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon Returning to Korea after APEC Summit in San Francisco

Written: 2023-11-18 13:20:39Updated: 2023-11-18 13:28:36

Yoon Returning to Korea after APEC Summit in San Francisco

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is returning to Korea after completing his three-day visit to San Francisco for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.
  
Yoon's presidential aircraft took off from San Francisco International Airport at 5:25 p.m. Friday local time.
  
In his speech at the APEC Forum, Yoon called on member states to strengthen rules-based multilateral trading systems and restore resilient supply chains to deal with the increasing division of the global economy into blocs.
  
He also called for a transition to clean energy to combat the climate crisis, urging states to adopt nuclear and hydrogen-based energy solutions and form a carbon-free alliance.

Yoon held a separate bilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the event as well as a tripartite summit with Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
  
He also briefly conversed with Chinese President Xi Jinping, although a summit did not take place.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >