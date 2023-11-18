Yoon Returning to Korea after APEC Summit in San Francisco

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is returning to Korea after completing his three-day visit to San Francisco for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.Yoon's presidential aircraft took off from San Francisco International Airport at 5:25 p.m. Friday local time.In his speech at the APEC Forum, Yoon called on member states to strengthen rules-based multilateral trading systems and restore resilient supply chains to deal with the increasing division of the global economy into blocs.He also called for a transition to clean energy to combat the climate crisis, urging states to adopt nuclear and hydrogen-based energy solutions and form a carbon-free alliance.Yoon held a separate bilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the event as well as a tripartite summit with Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.He also briefly conversed with Chinese President Xi Jinping, although a summit did not take place.